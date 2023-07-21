Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day, the open price for Tata Steel was ₹116.85 and the close price was ₹116.9. The high for the day was ₹116.85, while the low was ₹115.45. The market capitalization for Tata Steel is ₹141,939.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3, while the 52-week low is ₹89.23. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 360,810 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST
