Tue Nov 21 2023 10:29:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.2 1.41%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.8 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.1 0.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 677.55 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 249.35 -0.64%
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Surges in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 124.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel
Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 125.15 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 125.65 and a low of 124.05. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 152,097.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,762,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:30:55 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.2, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹124.45

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 126.2. There has been a percent change of 1.41, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.75, which suggests a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these numbers indicate that Tata Steel stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

21 Nov 2023, 10:14:34 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Steel stock today was 124.95, while the high price reached 126.35.

21 Nov 2023, 10:09:07 AM IST

Tata Steel November futures opened at 125.3 as against previous close of 124.55

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 125.7. The bid price is 126.0, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 126.05, which is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 11000, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 16500, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 174,889,000, showing the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:55:54 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹125.65, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹124.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 125.65. There has been a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. This data indicates that Tata Steel stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

21 Nov 2023, 09:50:01 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.9%
3 Months5.66%
6 Months18.43%
YTD10.39%
1 Year17.87%
21 Nov 2023, 09:16:55 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹125.4, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹124.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 125.4. There has been a 0.76 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.

21 Nov 2023, 08:02:42 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹125.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,762,582. The closing price of the shares was 125.15.

