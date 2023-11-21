Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹125.15 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹125.65 and a low of ₹124.05. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹152,097.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,762,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.