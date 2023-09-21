Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹130.45 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹131.8 and a low of ₹128. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹1,56,652.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, while the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,507,631 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹128.3 with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.65% and has decreased by ₹2.15.
