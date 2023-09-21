Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 130.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 130.45 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 131.8 and a low of 128. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 1,56,652.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, while the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,507,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹128.3, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹130.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 128.3 with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.65% and has decreased by 2.15.

21 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹130.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,507,631 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 130.45 per share.

