Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 115.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 116.65 and closed at 115.75. The highest price reached during the day was 117.1, while the lowest price was 115.85. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at 142,672.13 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 124.3, and the lowest price was 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 792,475 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.85, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹115.75

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 116.85. There has been a 0.95 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹115.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 792,475 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 115.75.

