Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees positive trading performance

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹116.65 and closed at ₹115.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹117.1, while the lowest price was ₹115.85. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹142,672.13 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹124.3, and the lowest price was ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 792,475 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹116.85. There has been a 0.95 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 792,475 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹115.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!