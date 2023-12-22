Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's open price for the last day was ₹128.9, and the close price was ₹129.7. The high for the day was ₹131.4, while the low was ₹127.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently ₹161,095.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹137.65, and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded for Tata Steel was 3,163,705.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.