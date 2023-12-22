Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 131 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's open price for the last day was 128.9, and the close price was 129.7. The high for the day was 131.4, while the low was 127.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently 161,095.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 137.65, and the 52-week low is 101.6. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded for Tata Steel was 3,163,705.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹132.5, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹131

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 132.5. There has been a 1.15% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.

22 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹129.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Tata Steel shares traded on the BSE was 3,163,705 shares. The closing price of these shares was 129.7.

