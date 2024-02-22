Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹141.7 and closed at ₹141.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹146 and the low was ₹141.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹179,575.6 crore with a 52-week high of ₹147.35 and a 52-week low of ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5,130,893 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is at ₹143.85, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 2.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting positive movement in the market for Tata Steel.
