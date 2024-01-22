 Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today | Mint
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 134.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 134.95 and closed at 134.2. The highest price during the day was 135.2 and the lowest was 133.3. The company's market capitalization is 164,661.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 808,725 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:36:51 AM IST

Tata Steel January futures opened at 134.6 as against previous close of 134.6

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 133.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 133.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 134.0. The bid quantity stands at 33,000, while the offer quantity is 22,000. The open interest for Tata Steel is quite high at 192,478,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:23:48 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low price of 133.3 and a high price of 135.2 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:12:58 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹133.9, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹134.2

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 133.9. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3 units. Overall, this suggests that there has been a small decline in the Tata Steel stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:42:50 AM IST

Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 135.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.65 (-38.1%) & 1.95 (-18.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 132.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.8 (-0.0%) & 1.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:36:36 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel807.0-9.6-1.18895.6649.75194031.56
Tata Steel133.9-0.3-0.22142.15101.65163489.93
Jindal Steel & Power729.350.050.01767.95503.074400.13
Jindal Stainless575.45-7.0-1.2624.85229.4347384.54
Steel Authority Of India114.950.90.79126.980.547480.39
22 Jan 2024, 10:29:26 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹133.9, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹134.2

Tata Steel's stock price is currently at 133.9, showing a decrease in value of 0.22%. This corresponds to a net change of -0.3.

22 Jan 2024, 10:13:09 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low price of 133.3 and a high price of 135.2.

22 Jan 2024, 10:05:58 AM IST

Tata Steel January futures opened at 134.6 as against previous close of 134.6

Tata Steel, a leading steel producer, is currently trading at a spot price of 133.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 133.85, while the offer price is 134.0. There is a higher bid quantity of 33,000 compared to the offer quantity of 22,000. The open interest for Tata Steel stands at 192,478,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:58:41 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:49:59 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹133.9, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹134.2

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 133.9. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, suggesting a decrease in the stock by that amount. Overall, the data suggests a slight decrease in the value of Tata Steel stock.

22 Jan 2024, 09:37:45 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.78%
3 Months-0.51%
6 Months15.14%
YTD-3.83%
1 Year8.66%
22 Jan 2024, 09:11:32 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹133.9, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹134.2

According to the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 133.9. There has been a 0.22% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.3.

22 Jan 2024, 08:06:05 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹134.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a volume of 808,725 shares. The closing price for the stock was 134.2.

