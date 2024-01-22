Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today

Tata Steel January futures opened at 134.6 as against previous close of 134.6 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 133.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 133.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 134.0. The bid quantity stands at 33,000, while the offer quantity is 22,000. The open interest for Tata Steel is quite high at 192,478,000.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock reached a low price of ₹133.3 and a high price of ₹135.2 on the current day.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹133.9, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹134.2 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹133.9. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3 units. Overall, this suggests that there has been a small decline in the Tata Steel stock price.

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.65 (-38.1%) & ₹1.95 (-18.75%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹132.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.8 (-0.0%) & ₹1.3 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 807.0 -9.6 -1.18 895.6 649.75 194031.56 Tata Steel 133.9 -0.3 -0.22 142.15 101.65 163489.93 Jindal Steel & Power 729.35 0.05 0.01 767.95 503.0 74400.13 Jindal Stainless 575.45 -7.0 -1.2 624.85 229.43 47384.54 Steel Authority Of India 114.95 0.9 0.79 126.9 80.5 47480.39

Tata Steel January futures opened at 134.6 as against previous close of 134.6 Tata Steel, a leading steel producer, is currently trading at a spot price of 133.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 133.85, while the offer price is 134.0. There is a higher bid quantity of 33,000 compared to the offer quantity of 22,000. The open interest for Tata Steel stands at 192,478,000.

Tata Steel Live Updates

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.78% 3 Months -0.51% 6 Months 15.14% YTD -3.83% 1 Year 8.66%

