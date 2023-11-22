Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 124.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 124.95 and closed at 124.45. The stock had a high of 126.35 and a low of 124.95. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 154,296.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,619,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹124.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,619,204 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 124.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.