Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Tata Steel opened at ₹128.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹129.25 and a low of ₹127.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹156,041.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,454 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹126.85. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -0.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|9.84%
|6 Months
|21.83%
|YTD
|13.45%
|1 Year
|22.36%
As of the current data, Tata Steel stock has a price of ₹127.8 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.39% or 0.5 points.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 2,224,454 shares with a closing price of ₹128.3.
