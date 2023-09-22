Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 127.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel opened at 128.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 129.25 and a low of 127.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 156,041.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,454 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.85, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹127.8

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 126.85. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -0.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

22 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.35%
3 Months9.84%
6 Months21.83%
YTD13.45%
1 Year22.36%
22 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.8, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹128.3

As of the current data, Tata Steel stock has a price of 127.8 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.39% or 0.5 points.

22 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹128.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 2,224,454 shares with a closing price of 128.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.