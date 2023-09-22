Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Tata Steel opened at ₹128.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹129.25 and a low of ₹127.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹156,041.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,454 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.