Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹117.05 and closed at ₹116.85. The stock reached a high of ₹117.75 and a low of ₹116.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹143,526.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 829,256 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.8, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹117.55 The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹118.8, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, as it has increased by 1.06% or ₹1.25.

Tata Steel August futures opened at 118.1 as against previous close of 117.9 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 118.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 118.8, with an offer price of 118.85. The offer quantity is 11,000, while the bid quantity stands at 71,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is a significant 206,085,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.75, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹117.55 Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹118.75 with a percent change of 1.02. The net change in the stock price is 1.2.

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.51% 3 Months 5.79% 6 Months 3.89% YTD 4.35% 1 Year 11.9%

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.55, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹116.85 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹117.55. There has been a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly.

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹116.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 829,256. The closing price for the stock was ₹116.85.