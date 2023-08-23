Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 117.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 117.05 and closed at 116.85. The stock reached a high of 117.75 and a low of 116.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 143,526.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3 and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 829,256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 118.8, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, as it has increased by 1.06% or 1.25.

23 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Steel August futures opened at 118.1 as against previous close of 117.9

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 118.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 118.8, with an offer price of 118.85. The offer quantity is 11,000, while the bid quantity stands at 71,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is a significant 206,085,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 118.75 with a percent change of 1.02. The net change in the stock price is 1.2.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.51%
3 Months5.79%
6 Months3.89%
YTD4.35%
1 Year11.9%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 117.55. There has been a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly.

23 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹116.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 829,256. The closing price for the stock was 116.85.

