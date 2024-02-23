Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 143.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 145.15 and closed at 143.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 146.15, while the low was 143.5. The market capitalization stood at 182072.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were 147.35 and 101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1801370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹143.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 1,801,370 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 143.85.

