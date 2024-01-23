Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 134.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 134.95 and closed at 134.2. The stock had a high of 135.2 and a low of 133.3. The market capitalization of Tata Steel was 164,661.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 142.15 and 101.65, respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 808,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹134.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 808,725. The closing price for the shares was 134.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.