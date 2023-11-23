Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares decline in trading today

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹126.5 and the close price was ₹126.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹126.9 and the low was ₹125.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹153,966.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 1,402,959.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹126.1 with a percent change of -0.12. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.12% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.15, indicating a decrease of ₹0.15 from the previous trading day. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in value.
Tata Steel stock's low price for the day is ₹125.4 and the high price is ₹126.9.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 126.1. The bid price stands at 126.45 with a bid quantity of 11000. The offer price is 126.55 with an offer quantity of 38500. The open interest for Tata Steel is 175158500.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.65%
|3 Months
|5.06%
|6 Months
|19.87%
|YTD
|11.94%
|1 Year
|19.87%
On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,402,959 shares with a closing price of ₹126.25.
