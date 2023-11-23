Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 126.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 126.5 and the close price was 126.25. The stock's high for the day was 126.9 and the low was 125.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 153,966.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 1,402,959.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.1, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹126.25

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 126.1 with a percent change of -0.12. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.12% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.15, indicating a decrease of 0.15 from the previous trading day. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in value.

23 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price for the day is 125.4 and the high price is 126.9.

23 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Steel November futures opened at 126.35 as against previous close of 126.25

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 126.1. The bid price stands at 126.45 with a bid quantity of 11000. The offer price is 126.55 with an offer quantity of 38500. The open interest for Tata Steel is 175158500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.1, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹126.25

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 126.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.12. The net change is -0.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

23 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months5.06%
6 Months19.87%
YTD11.94%
1 Year19.87%
23 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.1, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹126.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 126.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a small decline in the value of Tata Steel shares.

23 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹126.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,402,959 shares with a closing price of 126.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.