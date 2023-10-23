Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stocks plunge, trading in the red today

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹125.1 and closed at ₹125.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹125.75, while the lowest price was ₹122.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹150,303.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹134.85 and ₹98.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,714 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 123.25 as against previous close of 123.2 Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 121. The bid price stands at 120.7 with a bid quantity of 44000. The offer price is 120.8 with an offer quantity of 16500. The open interest is recorded at 143291500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.9, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹123.1 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹120.9. There has been a percent change of -1.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.2, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.2. Click here for Tata Steel Key Metrics

Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 126.09 10 Days 125.53 20 Days 126.33 50 Days 124.86 100 Days 119.47 300 Days 114.85

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-69.23%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹122.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (+133.33%) & ₹1.7 (+126.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹120.65 and a high of ₹123.65 on the current day.

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.05, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹123.1 The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹121.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.05, suggesting a decline in the stock. Click here for Tata Steel Board Meetings

Tata Steel Live Updates TATA STEEL More Information

Tata Steel October futures opened at 123.25 as against previous close of 123.2 Tata Steel's spot price currently stands at 121.45, with a bid price of 121.3 and an offer price of 121.4. The bid and offer quantities are both at 27500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at a substantial 144,369,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 763.4 -6.6 -0.86 840.0 616.0 183548.57 Tata Steel 121.4 -1.7 -1.38 134.85 98.1 148227.62 Jindal Steel & Power 649.4 -13.15 -1.98 722.15 429.2 66244.52 APL Apollo Tubes 1647.8 -62.9 -3.68 1806.2 990.0 45698.57 Jindal Stainless 455.25 -13.7 -2.92 541.45 126.6 37486.86

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.5, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹123.1 The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹121.5 with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -1.6. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.3% and the value has decreased by ₹1.6.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹120.65 and a high of ₹123.65 today.

Tata Steel share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 12 11 Buy 10 10 11 11 Hold 4 4 4 4 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-69.23%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹122.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (+133.33%) & ₹1.65 (+120.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.3, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹123.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹121.3. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.8.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 123.25 as against previous close of 123.2 Tata Steel, a leading Indian steel company, currently has a spot price of 121.25. The bid price stands at 121.1, with an offer price of 121.15. The offer quantity is 27500, while the bid quantity is 11000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 150,793,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 764.6 -5.4 -0.7 840.0 616.0 183837.09 Tata Steel 121.1 -2.0 -1.62 134.85 98.1 147861.32 Jindal Steel & Power 649.35 -13.2 -1.99 722.15 429.2 66239.42 APL Apollo Tubes 1648.55 -62.15 -3.63 1806.2 990.0 45719.37 Jindal Stainless 458.1 -10.85 -2.31 541.45 126.6 37721.54

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹120.85 and a high of ₹123.65.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.35, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹123.1 The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹121.35, with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.42% and the value has decreased by ₹1.75. This could be an indication of a downward trend in the stock's performance.

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.25 (-61.54%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹122.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (+133.33%) & ₹1.7 (+126.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 768.15 -1.85 -0.24 840.0 616.0 184690.64 Tata Steel 121.5 -1.6 -1.3 134.85 98.1 148349.71 Jindal Steel & Power 653.95 -8.6 -1.3 722.15 429.2 66708.66 APL Apollo Tubes 1651.2 -59.5 -3.48 1806.2 990.0 45792.86 Jindal Stainless 460.9 -8.05 -1.72 541.45 126.6 37952.1

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹120.85 and a high of ₹123.65 on the current day.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.2, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹123.1 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹121.2 with a percent change of -1.54. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.54% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.9, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.9 in value. Overall, this suggests that Tata Steel stock is experiencing a decline in value.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 123.25 as against previous close of 123.2 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 121.7. The bid price is 121.35, while the offer price is 121.4. The offer quantity stands at 11000, with a similar bid quantity. The open interest for Tata Steel is 161370000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel Live Updates TATA STEEL More Information

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.7, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹123.1 The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is trading at a price of ₹121.7. There has been a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.4, which implies that the stock has decreased by ₹1.4.

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.56% 3 Months 7.65% 6 Months 15.97% YTD 9.28% 1 Year 22.0%

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹123.1, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹125.9 The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹123.1. There has been a negative percent change of -2.22, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.8, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.8.

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹125.9 on last trading day On the last day of Tata Steel's trading on BSE, a total of 1,689,714 shares were traded. The closing price of the shares was ₹125.9.