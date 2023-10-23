Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stocks plunge, trading in the red today

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 02:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 123.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 125.1 and closed at 125.9. The highest price reached during the day was 125.75, while the lowest price was 122.8. The company's market capitalization is 150,303.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 134.85 and 98.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,714 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 123.25 as against previous close of 123.2

Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 121. The bid price stands at 120.7 with a bid quantity of 44000. The offer price is 120.8 with an offer quantity of 16500. The open interest is recorded at 143291500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.9, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹123.1

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 120.9. There has been a percent change of -1.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.2, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.2.

Click here for Tata Steel Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days126.09
10 Days125.53
20 Days126.33
50 Days124.86
100 Days119.47
300 Days114.85
23 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-69.23%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 122.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.7 (+133.33%) & 1.7 (+126.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 120.65 and a high of 123.65 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.05, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹123.1

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 121.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.05, suggesting a decline in the stock.

Click here for Tata Steel Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 123.25 as against previous close of 123.2

Tata Steel's spot price currently stands at 121.45, with a bid price of 121.3 and an offer price of 121.4. The bid and offer quantities are both at 27500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at a substantial 144,369,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel763.4-6.6-0.86840.0616.0183548.57
Tata Steel121.4-1.7-1.38134.8598.1148227.62
Jindal Steel & Power649.4-13.15-1.98722.15429.266244.52
APL Apollo Tubes1647.8-62.9-3.681806.2990.045698.57
Jindal Stainless455.25-13.7-2.92541.45126.637486.86
23 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.5, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹123.1

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 121.5 with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -1.6. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.3% and the value has decreased by 1.6.

23 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 120.65 and a high of 123.65 today.

23 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121211
Buy10101111
Hold4444
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-69.23%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 122.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.7 (+133.33%) & 1.65 (+120.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.3, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹123.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 121.3. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.8.

23 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 123.25 as against previous close of 123.2

Tata Steel, a leading Indian steel company, currently has a spot price of 121.25. The bid price stands at 121.1, with an offer price of 121.15. The offer quantity is 27500, while the bid quantity is 11000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 150,793,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel764.6-5.4-0.7840.0616.0183837.09
Tata Steel121.1-2.0-1.62134.8598.1147861.32
Jindal Steel & Power649.35-13.2-1.99722.15429.266239.42
APL Apollo Tubes1648.55-62.15-3.631806.2990.045719.37
Jindal Stainless458.1-10.85-2.31541.45126.637721.54
23 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low of 120.85 and a high of 123.65.

23 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.35, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹123.1

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 121.35, with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.42% and the value has decreased by 1.75. This could be an indication of a downward trend in the stock's performance.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.25 (-61.54%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 122.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.7 (+133.33%) & 1.7 (+126.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel768.15-1.85-0.24840.0616.0184690.64
Tata Steel121.5-1.6-1.3134.8598.1148349.71
Jindal Steel & Power653.95-8.6-1.3722.15429.266708.66
APL Apollo Tubes1651.2-59.5-3.481806.2990.045792.86
Jindal Stainless460.9-8.05-1.72541.45126.637952.1
23 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 120.85 and a high of 123.65 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.2, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹123.1

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 121.2 with a percent change of -1.54. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.54% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.9 in value. Overall, this suggests that Tata Steel stock is experiencing a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 123.25 as against previous close of 123.2

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 121.7. The bid price is 121.35, while the offer price is 121.4. The offer quantity stands at 11000, with a similar bid quantity. The open interest for Tata Steel is 161370000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.7, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹123.1

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is trading at a price of 121.7. There has been a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.4, which implies that the stock has decreased by 1.4.

23 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.56%
3 Months7.65%
6 Months15.97%
YTD9.28%
1 Year22.0%
23 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹123.1, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹125.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 123.1. There has been a negative percent change of -2.22, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.8, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.8.

23 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹125.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Steel's trading on BSE, a total of 1,689,714 shares were traded. The closing price of the shares was 125.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.