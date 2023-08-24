Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 118.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 117.65 and closed at 117.55. The high for the day was 119.25 and the low was 117.65. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 145,175.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3 and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,068,069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.65, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹118.9

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 119.65 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and the net increase in price is 0.75.

24 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.59%
3 Months6.75%
6 Months7.02%
YTD5.59%
1 Year10.55%
24 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.9, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹117.55

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 118.9, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.15% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 1.35.

24 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹117.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel's BSE volume was 2,068,069 shares with a closing price of 117.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.