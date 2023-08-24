Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹117.65 and closed at ₹117.55. The high for the day was ₹119.25 and the low was ₹117.65. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹145,175.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,068,069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.