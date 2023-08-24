Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹117.65 and closed at ₹117.55. The high for the day was ₹119.25 and the low was ₹117.65. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹145,175.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,068,069 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹119.65 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and the net increase in price is ₹0.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.59%
|3 Months
|6.75%
|6 Months
|7.02%
|YTD
|5.59%
|1 Year
|10.55%
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹118.9, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.15% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 1.35.
On the last day, Tata Steel's BSE volume was 2,068,069 shares with a closing price of ₹117.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!