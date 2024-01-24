Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹135.1 and closed at ₹133.9. The stock reached a high of ₹135.2 and a low of ₹129.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹161,113.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹142.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel on the last day was 2,015,412 shares.
24 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST
