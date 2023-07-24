Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 116.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 116.85 and closed at 116.9. The stock's high for the day was 117.95, while the low was 115.45. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 142,427.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, and the 52-week low is 89.23. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,380,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.6, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹116.65

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 115.6. There has been a percent change of -0.9, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.05.

Click here for Tata Steel Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.1, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹116.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 116.1. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, suggesting a decrease of 0.55 in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.6, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹116.65

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 115.6, with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% and the net change is a decrease of 1.05.

24 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.65, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹116.9

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 116.65. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.25, representing a decrease of 0.25 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Tata Steel has slightly decreased.

24 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹116.9 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,380,535 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 116.9.

