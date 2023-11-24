Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees upward trading trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 126.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 126.2 and closed at 126.1. The high for the day was 127.4, while the low was 125.9. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 154,698.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for the day was 3,489,392 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.6%
3 Months5.9%
6 Months20.84%
YTD12.47%
1 Year20.15%
24 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹126.1

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 126.7 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and the net change is an increase of 0.6. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

24 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹126.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,489,392 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 126.1.

