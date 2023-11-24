Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees upward trading trend

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹126.2 and closed at ₹126.1. The high for the day was ₹127.4, while the low was ₹125.9. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹154,698.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for the day was 3,489,392 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.6%
|3 Months
|5.9%
|6 Months
|20.84%
|YTD
|12.47%
|1 Year
|20.15%
The current price of Tata Steel stock is ₹126.7 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and the net change is an increase of 0.6. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,489,392 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹126.1.
