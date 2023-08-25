Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Steel had an open price of ₹119.4 and closed at ₹118.9. The stock had a high of ₹120.05 and a low of ₹118.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹144,381.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹124.3 and ₹95 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,109,452 shares on that day. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.9% 3 Months 6.94% 6 Months 5.53% YTD 4.97% 1 Year 10.98% Share Via

