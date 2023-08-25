Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 118.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel had an open price of 119.4 and closed at 118.9. The stock had a high of 120.05 and a low of 118.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 144,381.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 124.3 and 95 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,109,452 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Steel August futures opened at 117.45 as against previous close of 118.25

Tata Steel, a leading steel manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 117.7. The bid price and offer price are both 117.7 and 117.75 respectively. The offer quantity is 11,000 shares, while the bid quantity stands at 16,500 shares. The open interest for Tata Steel is 188,914,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.85, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹118.25

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 117.85. It has experienced a decrease of -0.34% in percentage change and a net change of -0.4. This suggests that the stock has slightly declined in value.

Click here for Tata Steel Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.75, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹118.25

The current data shows that the Tata Steel stock is priced at 117.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.42%, resulting in a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.9%
3 Months6.94%
6 Months5.53%
YTD4.97%
1 Year10.98%
25 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.25, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹118.9

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 118.25. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, which means the stock has decreased by 0.65.

25 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹118.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,109,452 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 118.9.

