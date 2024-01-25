Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares surge in positive trading session

Tata Steel Share Price Today : The last day's data for Tata Steel shows that the open price was ₹131.95, the close price was ₹130.1, the high price was ₹135.45, and the low price was ₹130.2. The market capitalization is ₹167,367.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹142.15 and a 52-week low of ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,106,914 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.66%
|3 Months
|0.38%
|6 Months
|12.67%
|YTD
|-3.19%
|1 Year
|12.25%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹136.3. There has been a 0.85 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.15, which suggests that the stock price has increased by ₹1.15.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,106,914 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹130.1.
