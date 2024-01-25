Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 135.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : The last day's data for Tata Steel shows that the open price was 131.95, the close price was 130.1, the high price was 135.45, and the low price was 130.2. The market capitalization is 167,367.47 crore, with a 52-week high of 142.15 and a 52-week low of 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,106,914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.66%
3 Months0.38%
6 Months12.67%
YTD-3.19%
1 Year12.25%
25 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹136.3, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹135.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 136.3. There has been a 0.85 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.15, which suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.15.

25 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹130.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,106,914 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 130.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.