Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Steel stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 116.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹116.1 and closed at ₹116.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹116.35, while the low was ₹114.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently ₹140,657.51 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹124.3 and a 52-week low of ₹89.23. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded for Tata Steel was 2,819,052.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:03:26 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹116.65 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a volume of 2,819,052 shares with a closing price of ₹116.65.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!