Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 116.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 116.1 and closed at 116.65. The stock's high for the day was 116.35, while the low was 114.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently 140,657.51 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 124.3 and a 52-week low of 89.23. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded for Tata Steel was 2,819,052.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹116.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a volume of 2,819,052 shares with a closing price of 116.65.

