Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel: Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 126.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

The open price of Tata Steel shares on the last day was 127.25, and the close price was 127.8. The high for the day was 128.65, while the low was 125.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 154,698.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,211,376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.05, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹126.7

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 127.05, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.35 rupees, resulting in a 0.28% change.

25 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹127.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Steel trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,211,376. The closing price of Tata Steel shares was 127.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.