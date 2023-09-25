Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel: Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

The open price of Tata Steel shares on the last day was ₹127.25, and the close price was ₹127.8. The high for the day was ₹128.65, while the low was ₹125.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹154,698.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,211,376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.