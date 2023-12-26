Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 133.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 132.5 and closed at 131. The highest price reached during the day was 134.7, while the lowest was 131.65. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 164,169.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 137.65, while the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on the last day was 3,466,128.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST Tata Steel December futures opened at 134.5 as against previous close of 133.95

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 135.6. The bid price and offer price are also at 135.6 and 135.7 respectively. The offer quantity is 22000, while the bid quantity is 77000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 137505500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹135.1, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹133.5

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 135.1. The percent change is 1.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.6, indicating a positive change in the stock's value. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Steel stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

26 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.13%
3 Months-2.19%
6 Months21.85%
YTD18.55%
1 Year24.06%
26 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹133.5, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹131

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is priced at 133.5. There has been a percent change of 1.91, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.5. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in the Tata Steel stock.

26 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹131 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,466,128 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 131.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.