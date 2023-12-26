Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares surge on positive trading day

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹132.5 and closed at ₹131. The highest price reached during the day was ₹134.7, while the lowest was ₹131.65. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹164,169.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹137.65, while the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on the last day was 3,466,128.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 135.6. The bid price and offer price are also at 135.6 and 135.7 respectively. The offer quantity is 22000, while the bid quantity is 77000. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 137505500.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹135.1. The percent change is 1.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.6, indicating a positive change in the stock's value. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Steel stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.13%
|3 Months
|-2.19%
|6 Months
|21.85%
|YTD
|18.55%
|1 Year
|24.06%
The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹133.5. There has been a percent change of 1.91, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹2.5. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in the Tata Steel stock.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 3,466,128 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹131.
