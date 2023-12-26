Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares surge on positive trading day

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹132.5 and closed at ₹131. The highest price reached during the day was ₹134.7, while the lowest was ₹131.65. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹164,169.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹137.65, while the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on the last day was 3,466,128.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.