Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's Stocks Take a Hit: Trading in the Red

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 135.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 136.3 and closed at 135.15. The highest price it reached during the day was 136.3, while the lowest was 132. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 165,509.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15, and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,747,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.1%
3 Months-0.37%
6 Months11.64%
YTD-4.19%
1 Year10.54%
26 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹133.65, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹135.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 133.65. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, implying a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹135.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,747,737 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was 135.15.

