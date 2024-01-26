Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's Stocks Take a Hit: Trading in the Red

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹136.3 and closed at ₹135.15. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹136.3, while the lowest was ₹132. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹165,509.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15, and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,747,737 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.1%
|3 Months
|-0.37%
|6 Months
|11.64%
|YTD
|-4.19%
|1 Year
|10.54%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹133.65. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, implying a decrease of ₹1.5 in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,747,737 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was ₹135.15.
