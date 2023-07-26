comScore
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

26 Jul 2023

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 119.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel's stock opened at 114.75 and closed at 115.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 119.9 and a low of 114.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 145,541.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3 and the 52-week low is 93.36. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares was 3,786,894.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:03:01 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 119.2.

