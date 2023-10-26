comScore
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 119.9, down -1.19% from yesterday's 121.35
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at ₹119.9, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹121.35

30 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 121.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata SteelPremium
Tata Steel

Tata Steel's stock opened at 120.5 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 122.8 and a low of 120.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 148,166.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 98.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,107,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:33:58 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel closed today at ₹119.9, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹121.35

Today, Tata Steel stock closed at a price of 119.9, reflecting a decrease of 1.19% from the previous day's closing price of 121.35. The net change in the stock price was -1.45.

26 Oct 2023, 06:17:11 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel728.95-19.4-2.59840.0619.0175265.56
Tata Steel119.9-1.45-1.19134.8598.15146396.14
Jindal Steel & Power644.85-6.2-0.95722.15429.365780.38
APL Apollo Tubes1593.25-30.7-1.891806.2990.044185.73
Jindal Stainless445.35-10.1-2.22541.45132.5336671.66
26 Oct 2023, 05:41:11 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 118.85 and a high of 121.2 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:35:44 PM IST

Tata Steel October futures opened at 121.05 as against previous close of 121.55

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 120.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 119.9, while the offer price is slightly higher at 119.95. The bid quantity stands at 11,000, while the offer quantity is 5,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 63,030,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:31:45 PM IST

Tata Steel Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Steel Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 98.55000 and a 52 week high price of 135.00000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:14:22 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.8, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹121.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 119.8. There has been a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price by 1.55. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Steel stock has experienced a decrease in its value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:43:04 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 26 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.05 (-97.06%) & 1.0 (-25.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 26 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.4 (+100.0%) & 3.55 (+29.09%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:41:01 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.7, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹121.35

The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is 119.7. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, further confirming the decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:34:28 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel734.95-13.4-1.79840.0619.0176708.18
Tata Steel119.55-1.8-1.48134.8598.15145968.79
Jindal Steel & Power646.25-4.8-0.74722.15429.365923.19
APL Apollo Tubes1607.0-16.95-1.041806.2990.044567.06
Jindal Stainless447.55-7.9-1.73541.45132.5336852.82
26 Oct 2023, 02:16:20 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Steel stock today was 118.85, while the high price reached 121.2.

26 Oct 2023, 02:14:26 PM IST

Tata Steel October futures opened at 121.05 as against previous close of 121.55

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 119.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 119.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 119.4. The offer quantity stands at 143,000, while the bid quantity is slightly lower at 137,500. The stock has a high open interest of 66,863,500, indicating strong market interest and potential liquidity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:44:18 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.5, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹121.35

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 119.5 with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.52% from the previous trading session and the net change is a decrease of 1.85.

26 Oct 2023, 01:34:36 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days124.69
10 Days125.15
20 Days125.99
50 Days124.85
100 Days119.60
300 Days114.96
26 Oct 2023, 01:31:58 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.1 (-94.12%) & 1.05 (-22.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 26 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.25 (+25.0%) & 3.4 (+23.64%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:11:25 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 118.85 and a high of 121.20 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:00:07 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.85, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹121.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 119.85. There has been a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, meaning there has been a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Steel stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:52:12 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:44:08 PM IST

Tata Steel October futures opened at 121.05 as against previous close of 121.55

Tata Steel, a leading steel producer, currently has a spot price of INR 120.05. The bid price and offer price are both INR 120.05 and INR 120.1 respectively, with bid and offer quantities at 5500. The stock's open interest stands at 66,418,000. Tata Steel continues to be a strong player in the steel industry, with consistent demand and solid financial performance.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:37:22 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.05, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹121.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 120.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -1.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% and has dropped by 1.3 points.

26 Oct 2023, 12:31:40 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel740.6-7.75-1.04840.0619.0178066.64
Tata Steel120.0-1.35-1.11134.8598.15146518.24
Jindal Steel & Power644.65-6.4-0.98722.15429.365759.98
APL Apollo Tubes1595.4-28.55-1.761806.2990.044245.36
Jindal Stainless448.85-6.6-1.45541.45132.5336959.86
26 Oct 2023, 12:14:35 PM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was 118.85 and the high price reached was 121.2.

26 Oct 2023, 12:12:33 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 26 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.1 (-18.52%) & 0.4 (-76.47%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 26 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.2 (+0.0%) & 3.2 (+16.36%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:59:00 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.15, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹121.35

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 120.15. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.2.

26 Oct 2023, 11:33:52 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel736.9-11.45-1.53840.0619.0177177.02
Tata Steel120.05-1.3-1.07134.8598.15146579.29
Jindal Steel & Power640.0-11.05-1.7722.15429.365285.64
APL Apollo Tubes1600.0-23.95-1.471806.2990.044372.93
Jindal Stainless449.0-6.45-1.42541.45132.5336972.21
26 Oct 2023, 11:22:29 AM IST

Tata Steel October futures opened at 121.05 as against previous close of 121.55

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 120. The bid price is slightly lower at 119.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 120.05. There is a higher bid quantity of 55000 compared to the offer quantity of 11000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 66506000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:21:28 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock's low price for the day was 118.85 while the high price reached 121.2.

26 Oct 2023, 11:08:04 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.1, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹121.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 120.1. There has been a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the value has decreased by 1.25.

26 Oct 2023, 10:42:51 AM IST

Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.05 (-22.22%) & 0.35 (-79.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 26 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (+50.0%) & 3.5 (+27.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:42:32 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel737.55-10.8-1.44840.0619.0177333.31
Tata Steel119.9-1.45-1.19134.8598.15146396.14
Jindal Steel & Power643.95-7.1-1.09722.15429.365688.57
APL Apollo Tubes1608.2-15.75-0.971806.2990.044600.34
Jindal Stainless449.0-6.45-1.42541.45132.5336972.21
26 Oct 2023, 10:38:44 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.05, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹121.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 120.05. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:18:34 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock had a low price of 118.85 and a high price of 121.20 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:16:42 AM IST

Tata Steel October futures opened at 121.05 as against previous close of 121.55

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 119.35. The bid price and offer price are also at 119.35 and 119.4 respectively. The offer quantity stands at 11,000 while the bid quantity is 5,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 67,655,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:03:30 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:41:00 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.5, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹121.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that its price is 119.5 with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price and a negative percent change. Investors who own Tata Steel stock may see a decrease in the value of their investment.

26 Oct 2023, 09:36:38 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.75%
3 Months5.37%
6 Months13.57%
YTD7.72%
1 Year19.91%
26 Oct 2023, 09:19:49 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.2, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹121.35

As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 120.2. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -1.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in its price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:26:15 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹120 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel witnessed a volume of 2,107,116 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 120.

