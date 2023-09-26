Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in trading today

Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹127.05 and closed at ₹126.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹128.3, while the lowest price was ₹126.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹155,492.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹134.85 and ₹95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,666 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Steel September futures opened at 129.0 as against previous close of 127.3 Tata Steel, a leading steel manufacturing company, has a spot price of 130.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 130.15, while the offer price stands at 130.2. The offer quantity is 5500, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 49500, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Tata Steel is 150601000, highlighting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹129.5, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹127.35 The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹129.5, with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 2.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.69% or ₹2.15. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Tata Steel.

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.45% 3 Months 10.61% 6 Months 24.54% YTD 13.09% 1 Year 22.15%

Tata Steel in focus: Moody's upgrades Tata Steel's corporate family rating to Baa3, outlook stable https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/tata-steel-in-focus-moodys-upgrades-tata-steels-corporate-family-rating-to-baa3-outlook-stable-11695699005065.html

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹126.7 The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹127.35. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.65.

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹126.7 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,235,666 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹126.7.