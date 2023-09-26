Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in trading today

Hello User
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 127.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel's stock opened at 127.05 and closed at 126.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 128.3, while the lowest price was 126.15. The market capitalization of the company is 155,492.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 134.85 and 95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,666 shares on the BSE.

26 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Steel September futures opened at 129.0 as against previous close of 127.3

Tata Steel, a leading steel manufacturing company, has a spot price of 130.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 130.15, while the offer price stands at 130.2. The offer quantity is 5500, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 49500, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Tata Steel is 150601000, highlighting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

26 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹129.5, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹127.35

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 129.5, with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 2.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.69% or 2.15. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Tata Steel.

26 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.45%
3 Months10.61%
6 Months24.54%
YTD13.09%
1 Year22.15%
26 Sep 2023, 09:23 AM IST Tata Steel in focus: Moody's upgrades Tata Steel's corporate family rating to Baa3, outlook stable

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/tata-steel-in-focus-moodys-upgrades-tata-steels-corporate-family-rating-to-baa3-outlook-stable-11695699005065.html

26 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.35, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹126.7

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 127.35. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.65.

26 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹126.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,235,666 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 126.7.

