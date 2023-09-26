Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in trading today

Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹127.05 and closed at ₹126.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹128.3, while the lowest price was ₹126.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹155,492.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹134.85 and ₹95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,666 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.