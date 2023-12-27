Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 133.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 134.95 and closed at 133.5. The stock reached a high of 136.1 and a low of 134.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 166,260.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 137.65 and the 52-week low is 101.6. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,194 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹135.2, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹133.5

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 135.2. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.7, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.7 units. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Steel stock has experienced a slight increase in its price.

27 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹133.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 1,905,194 shares traded. The closing price for the stock at the end of the day was 133.5.

