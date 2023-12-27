Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹134.95 and closed at ₹133.5. The stock reached a high of ₹136.1 and a low of ₹134.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹166,260.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹137.65 and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,194 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹135.2. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.7, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.7 units. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Steel stock has experienced a slight increase in its price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 1,905,194 shares traded. The closing price for the stock at the end of the day was ₹133.5.
