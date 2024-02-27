Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets on Market Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹146 and closed at ₹145.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹146 and the low was ₹142.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹178015.16 crore. The 52-week high was ₹147.35 and the 52-week low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,781,222 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.49%
|3 Months
|2.65%
|6 Months
|21.3%
|YTD
|2.18%
|1 Year
|29.98%
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹142.6 with a percent change of -1.99 and a net change of -2.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Steel BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,781,222 shares with a closing price of ₹145.5.
