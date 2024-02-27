Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets on Market Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 145.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 146 and closed at 145.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 146 and the low was 142.25. The market capitalization stood at 178015.16 crore. The 52-week high was 147.35 and the 52-week low was 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,781,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.49%
3 Months2.65%
6 Months21.3%
YTD2.18%
1 Year29.98%
27 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹142.6, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹145.5

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 142.6 with a percent change of -1.99 and a net change of -2.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹145.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,781,222 shares with a closing price of 145.5.

