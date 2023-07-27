Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 119.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 119.35 and closed at 119.2. The stock had a high of 120.6 and a low of 118.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel was 146,457.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 124.3, while the 52-week low was 93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,099 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119.2 yesterday

