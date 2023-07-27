Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹119.35 and closed at ₹119.2. The stock had a high of ₹120.6 and a low of ₹118.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel was ₹146,457.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹124.3, while the 52-week low was ₹93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,099 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.