Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at ₹119.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹119.9

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹121.2 and closed at ₹121.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹121.2, while the lowest was ₹118.85. The company's market capitalization is ₹146,396.14 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹134.85 and the lowest was ₹98.15. On the BSE, a total of 2,743,566 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹119.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹119.9 Today, the closing price of Tata Steel stock was ₹119.9, with no change in percentage or net value compared to the previous day's closing price.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 732.0 3.05 0.42 840.0 619.0 175998.89 Tata Steel 119.9 0.0 0.0 134.85 98.15 146396.14 Jindal Steel & Power 645.0 0.15 0.02 722.15 429.3 65795.68 APL Apollo Tubes 1623.35 27.2 1.7 1806.2 990.0 45020.5 Jindal Stainless 448.75 3.4 0.76 541.45 132.53 36951.63

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel's stock reached a low of ₹119.5 and a high of ₹121.65 on the current day.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 120.5 as against previous close of 120.6 Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 119.95, with a bid price of 120.35 and an offer price of 120.45. The offer quantity is 60500, while the bid quantity is 49500. The stock's open interest stands at 205249000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.95 (-9.52%) & ₹0.25 (-16.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.35 (-1.47%) & ₹6.3 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.1, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹119.9 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹120.1, with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 0.2, indicating a small increase in value. Overall, the current data suggests that Tata Steel stock is experiencing a slight upward trend.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 732.15 3.2 0.44 840.0 619.0 176034.96 Tata Steel 120.15 0.25 0.21 134.85 98.15 146701.38 Jindal Steel & Power 644.75 -0.1 -0.02 722.15 429.3 65770.18 APL Apollo Tubes 1628.9 32.75 2.05 1806.2 990.0 45174.42 Jindal Stainless 452.35 7.0 1.57 541.45 132.53 37248.06

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range The low price for Tata Steel stock today was ₹119.5, while the high price reached ₹121.65.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 120.5 as against previous close of 120.6 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 119.65. The bid price is 120.05, indicating the price that buyers are willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 120.15, indicating the price that sellers are asking for the stock. The offer quantity is 44,000, representing the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 71,500, representing the number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest stands at 205,507,500, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.85, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹119.9 The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹119.85. There has been a decrease of 0.04% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.05.

Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 123.49 10 Days 124.76 20 Days 125.69 50 Days 124.88 100 Days 119.76 300 Days 115.01

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.85 (-19.05%) & ₹0.2 (-33.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.55 (+4.41%) & ₹6.65 (+5.56%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range The Tata Steel stock had a low of ₹119.5 and a high of ₹121.65 for the day.

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.75, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹119.9 The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹119.75. There has been a -0.13% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.15.

Tata Steel Live Updates TATA STEEL More Information

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 729.2 0.25 0.03 840.0 619.0 175325.67 Tata Steel 120.0 0.1 0.08 134.85 98.15 146518.24 Jindal Steel & Power 646.25 1.4 0.22 722.15 429.3 65923.19 APL Apollo Tubes 1624.85 28.7 1.8 1806.2 990.0 45062.1 Jindal Stainless 454.85 9.5 2.13 541.45 132.53 37453.92

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.4, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹119.9 The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹120.4, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the net change is 0.5. Click here for Tata Steel AGM

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel's stock reached a low of ₹120.15 and a high of ₹121.65 on the current day.

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.0 (-4.76%) & ₹0.25 (-16.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.15 (-7.35%) & ₹6.0 (-4.76%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹119.9 As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹120.7. It has experienced a net change of 0.8, which represents a percent change of 0.67%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 730.5 1.55 0.21 840.0 619.0 175638.24 Tata Steel 120.85 0.95 0.79 134.85 98.15 147556.07 Jindal Steel & Power 647.7 2.85 0.44 722.15 429.3 66071.11 APL Apollo Tubes 1624.35 28.2 1.77 1806.2 990.0 45048.23 Jindal Stainless 455.0 9.65 2.17 541.45 132.53 37466.27

Tata Steel October futures opened at 120.5 as against previous close of 120.6 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 120.8. The bid price stands at 121.15 with a bid quantity of 38500, while the offer price is 121.2 with an offer quantity of 5500. The open interest for Tata Steel is 201811500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high price of Tata Steel stock is ₹121.65, while the low price is ₹120.15.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.95, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹119.9 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹120.95. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.05 (+0.0%) & ₹0.3 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.2 (-5.88%) & ₹6.25 (-0.79%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 729.15 0.2 0.03 840.0 619.0 175313.65 Tata Steel 120.8 0.9 0.75 134.85 98.15 147495.03 Jindal Steel & Power 645.9 1.05 0.16 722.15 429.3 65887.49 APL Apollo Tubes 1624.0 27.85 1.74 1806.2 990.0 45038.52 Jindal Stainless 456.55 11.2 2.51 541.45 132.53 37593.91

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹120.6, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹119.9 The current price of Tata Steel stock is ₹120.6 with a 0.58% percent change and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7 points, or 0.58%, from its previous value.

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹120.15 and a high of ₹121.65 today.

Tata Steel October futures opened at 120.5 as against previous close of 120.6 Tata Steel is a leading steel company with a spot price of 119.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 120.55, while the offer price is 120.65. The offer quantity stands at 27,500 shares, and the bid quantity is higher at 38,500. The stock has a significant open interest of 199,622,500 shares, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.9, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹121.35 Tata Steel stock currently has a price of ₹119.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock's price is -1.45, further indicating a decline.

Tata Steel Live Updates TATA STEEL More Information

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.66% 3 Months 5.03% 6 Months 11.38% YTD 6.44% 1 Year 18.48%

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.9, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹121.35

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹121.35 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,743,566 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹121.35.