Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 119.9, up 0% from yesterday's 119.9

24 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 119.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 121.2 and closed at 121.35. The highest price reached during the day was 121.2, while the lowest was 118.85. The company's market capitalization is 146,396.14 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 134.85 and the lowest was 98.15. On the BSE, a total of 2,743,566 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of Tata Steel stock was 119.9, with no change in percentage or net value compared to the previous day's closing price.

27 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel732.03.050.42840.0619.0175998.89
Tata Steel119.90.00.0134.8598.15146396.14
Jindal Steel & Power645.00.150.02722.15429.365795.68
APL Apollo Tubes1623.3527.21.71806.2990.045020.5
Jindal Stainless448.753.40.76541.45132.5336951.63
27 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel's stock reached a low of 119.5 and a high of 121.65 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:36 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 120.5 as against previous close of 120.6

Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 119.95, with a bid price of 120.35 and an offer price of 120.45. The offer quantity is 60500, while the bid quantity is 49500. The stock's open interest stands at 205249000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:53 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.95 (-9.52%) & 0.25 (-16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.35 (-1.47%) & 6.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 120.1, with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 0.2, indicating a small increase in value. Overall, the current data suggests that Tata Steel stock is experiencing a slight upward trend.

27 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel732.153.20.44840.0619.0176034.96
Tata Steel120.150.250.21134.8598.15146701.38
Jindal Steel & Power644.75-0.1-0.02722.15429.365770.18
APL Apollo Tubes1628.932.752.051806.2990.045174.42
Jindal Stainless452.357.01.57541.45132.5337248.06
27 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Tata Steel stock today was 119.5, while the high price reached 121.65.

27 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 120.5 as against previous close of 120.6

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 119.65. The bid price is 120.05, indicating the price that buyers are willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 120.15, indicating the price that sellers are asking for the stock. The offer quantity is 44,000, representing the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 71,500, representing the number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest stands at 205,507,500, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 119.85. There has been a decrease of 0.04% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.05.

27 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days123.49
10 Days124.76
20 Days125.69
50 Days124.88
100 Days119.76
300 Days115.01
27 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.85 (-19.05%) & 0.2 (-33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.55 (+4.41%) & 6.65 (+5.56%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Steel stock had a low of 119.5 and a high of 121.65 for the day.

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 119.75. There has been a -0.13% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.15.

27 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel729.20.250.03840.0619.0175325.67
Tata Steel120.00.10.08134.8598.15146518.24
Jindal Steel & Power646.251.40.22722.15429.365923.19
APL Apollo Tubes1624.8528.71.81806.2990.045062.1
Jindal Stainless454.859.52.13541.45132.5337453.92
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 120.4, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the net change is 0.5.

Click here for Tata Steel AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel's stock reached a low of 120.15 and a high of 121.65 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.0 (-4.76%) & 0.25 (-16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.15 (-7.35%) & 6.0 (-4.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 120.7. It has experienced a net change of 0.8, which represents a percent change of 0.67%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel730.51.550.21840.0619.0175638.24
Tata Steel120.850.950.79134.8598.15147556.07
Jindal Steel & Power647.72.850.44722.15429.366071.11
APL Apollo Tubes1624.3528.21.771806.2990.045048.23
Jindal Stainless455.09.652.17541.45132.5337466.27
27 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 120.5 as against previous close of 120.6

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 120.8. The bid price stands at 121.15 with a bid quantity of 38500, while the offer price is 121.2 with an offer quantity of 5500. The open interest for Tata Steel is 201811500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Tata Steel stock is 121.65, while the low price is 120.15.

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 120.95. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.05 (+0.0%) & 0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 27 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.2 (-5.88%) & 6.25 (-0.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel729.150.20.03840.0619.0175313.65
Tata Steel120.80.90.75134.8598.15147495.03
Jindal Steel & Power645.91.050.16722.15429.365887.49
APL Apollo Tubes1624.027.851.741806.2990.045038.52
Jindal Stainless456.5511.22.51541.45132.5337593.91
The current price of Tata Steel stock is 120.6 with a 0.58% percent change and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7 points, or 0.58%, from its previous value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 120.15 and a high of 121.65 today.

27 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Tata Steel October futures opened at 120.5 as against previous close of 120.6

Tata Steel is a leading steel company with a spot price of 119.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 120.55, while the offer price is 120.65. The offer quantity stands at 27,500 shares, and the bid quantity is higher at 38,500. The stock has a significant open interest of 199,622,500 shares, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel stock currently has a price of 119.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock's price is -1.45, further indicating a decline.

27 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.66%
3 Months5.03%
6 Months11.38%
YTD6.44%
1 Year18.48%
27 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹121.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,743,566 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 121.35.

