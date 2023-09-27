Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in today's trading

1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 127.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 129.7 and closed at 127.35. The stock's highest price for the day was 130.55, while the lowest price was 128.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 157,323.96 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 134.85, and its 52-week low is 95. On the BSE, a total of 2,398,246 shares of Tata Steel were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹128.85, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹127.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 128.85. There has been a percent change of 1.18, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data indicates that Tata Steel stock has experienced a small but positive growth.

27 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹127.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,398,246. The closing price for the shares was 127.35.

