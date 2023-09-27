Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹129.7 and closed at ₹127.35. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹130.55, while the lowest price was ₹128.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹157,323.96 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹134.85, and its 52-week low is ₹95. On the BSE, a total of 2,398,246 shares of Tata Steel were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
