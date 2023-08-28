comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 116.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata SteelPremium
Tata Steel

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 118 and closed at 118.25. The stock's highest price for the day was 118.1, while the lowest price was 116.65. The market capitalization for Tata Steel is 142,733.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 124.3, and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,296,139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:00:07 AM IST

Tata Steel August futures opened at 117.25 as against previous close of 116.9

Tata Steel, trading at a spot price of 117.7, has a bid price of 117.65 and an offer price of 117.75. The offer quantity is 16,500 and the bid quantity is 55,000. The stock's open interest stands at 182,198,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Aug 2023, 09:45:20 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.7, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹116.9

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 117.7, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8 rupees or 0.68% from its previous value.

28 Aug 2023, 09:35:29 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.95%
3 Months5.83%
6 Months6.51%
YTD3.77%
1 Year10.02%
28 Aug 2023, 09:33:46 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:06:15 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹116.9, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹118.25

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 116.9 with a percent change of -1.14 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.14% and the value has decreased by 1.35. Overall, this suggests a negative trend in the stock price for Tata Steel.

28 Aug 2023, 08:00:35 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹118.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,296,139. The closing price for the day was 118.25.

