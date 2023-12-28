Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 135.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 136.15 and closed at 135.2. The stock reached a high of 138.8 and a low of 135.55. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 168,657.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 137.65 and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,193,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹135.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Tata Steel on the BSE was 4,193,192 shares. The closing price for the stock was 135.2.

