Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 119.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 120.1 and the close price was 119.95. The stock had a high of 121.45 and a low of 119.15. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 146,274.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3 and the 52-week low is 93.36. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,604,373 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.35, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹119.8

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 119.35, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and the value has decreased by 0.45.

28 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

28 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.1, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹119.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 119.1. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7.

28 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.8, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹119.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 119.8. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a decrease of 0.15 in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,604,373. The closing price for the shares was 119.95.

