Tue Aug 29 2023 09:07:15
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 116.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata SteelPremium
Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 116.95 and the close price was 116.9. The stock reached a high of 118.25 and a low of 116.95. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently 143,587.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3 and the 52-week low is 95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,297 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:07:51 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹116.9

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is priced at 117.6, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

29 Aug 2023, 08:28:42 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹116.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,293,297 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 116.9.

Wait for it…

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App