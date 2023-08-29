Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in trading today
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 116.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹116.95 and the close price was ₹116.9. The stock reached a high of ₹118.25 and a low of ₹116.95. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently ₹143,587.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,297 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:07:51 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹116.9
The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹117.6, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
29 Aug 2023, 08:28:42 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹116.9 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,293,297 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹116.9.
