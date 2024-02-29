Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 144.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock price opened at 143.75 and closed at 144.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 144.95 and the low was 140.1. The market capitalization stands at 175,705.71 crore. The 52-week high is 147.35 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE trading volume was 1,012,367 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹144.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,012,367 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 144.15.

