LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees positive trading day

8 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 133.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 136.3 and closed at 135.15. The high for the day was 136.3 and the low was 132. The market capitalization is 165,509.89 crore. The 52-week high is 142.15 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,747,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:36:39 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Steel stock had a low price of 133.5 and a high price of 135.7 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:31:46 AM IST

Tata Steel January futures opened at 135.2 as against previous close of 134.6

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 134.85. The bid price is 135.7 and the offer price is 135.75. The offer quantity stands at 5500, while the bid quantity is 44000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 214797000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:19:58 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹134.5, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹133.65

The current data shows that the Tata Steel stock is priced at 134.5 with a percent change of 0.64. This means that the stock has increased by 0.64% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.85, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 10:36:50 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹134, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹133.65

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 134. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Steel stock has experienced a minor upward movement.

29 Jan 2024, 10:30:02 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel806.45-10.0-1.22895.6649.75193899.32
Tata Steel133.70.050.04142.15101.65163245.74
Jindal Steel & Power715.6-0.9-0.13767.95503.072997.5
Steel Authority Of India118.2-0.85-0.71126.980.548822.81
Jindal Stainless542.755.050.94624.85229.4344691.91
29 Jan 2024, 10:17:41 AM IST

Tata Steel January futures opened at 135.2 as against previous close of 134.6

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 134.15. The bid price stands at 134.8 with a bid quantity of 115500, while the offer price is 134.85 with an offer quantity of 5500. The open interest for Tata Steel is 216557000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 10:16:53 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Steel reached a low of 133.8 and a high of 135.7 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:11:52 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 10:02:01 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹134.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹133.65

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 134.15. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

29 Jan 2024, 09:37:16 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.1%
3 Months-0.37%
6 Months11.64%
YTD-4.19%
1 Year10.54%
29 Jan 2024, 09:05:21 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹133.65, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹135.15

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 133.65, which represents a decrease of 1.11% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that investors may be selling off their Tata Steel shares, leading to the decrease in stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 08:22:40 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹135.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a total trading volume of 4,747,737 shares. The closing price for the day was 135.15 per share.

