Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees positive trading day

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹136.3 and closed at ₹135.15. The high for the day was ₹136.3 and the low was ₹132. The market capitalization is ₹165,509.89 crore. The 52-week high is ₹142.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,747,737 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Tata Steel stock had a low price of ₹133.5 and a high price of ₹135.7 on the current day.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 134.85. The bid price is 135.7 and the offer price is 135.75. The offer quantity stands at 5500, while the bid quantity is 44000. The open interest for Tata Steel is 214797000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹134.5 with a percent change of 0.64. This means that the stock has increased by 0.64% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.85, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹134. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Steel stock has experienced a minor upward movement.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|806.45
|-10.0
|-1.22
|895.6
|649.75
|193899.32
|Tata Steel
|133.7
|0.05
|0.04
|142.15
|101.65
|163245.74
|Jindal Steel & Power
|715.6
|-0.9
|-0.13
|767.95
|503.0
|72997.5
|Steel Authority Of India
|118.2
|-0.85
|-0.71
|126.9
|80.5
|48822.81
|Jindal Stainless
|542.75
|5.05
|0.94
|624.85
|229.43
|44691.91
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 134.15. The bid price stands at 134.8 with a bid quantity of 115500, while the offer price is 134.85 with an offer quantity of 5500. The open interest for Tata Steel is 216557000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Tata Steel reached a low of ₹133.8 and a high of ₹135.7 on the current day.
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹134.15. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.1%
|3 Months
|-0.37%
|6 Months
|11.64%
|YTD
|-4.19%
|1 Year
|10.54%
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹133.65, which represents a decrease of 1.11% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that investors may be selling off their Tata Steel shares, leading to the decrease in stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a total trading volume of 4,747,737 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹135.15 per share.
