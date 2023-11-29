Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock surges in trading today

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹126.75 and closed at ₹125.9. The stock reached a high of ₹127 and a low of ₹126. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹154,881.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 798,107 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.01%
|3 Months
|4.35%
|6 Months
|18.5%
|YTD
|12.61%
|1 Year
|20.92%
