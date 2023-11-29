Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 125.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 126.75 and closed at 125.9. The stock reached a high of 127 and a low of 126. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 154,881.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 798,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Steel stock is 126.75 and the high price is 127.40.

29 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Steel November futures opened at 127.1 as against previous close of 127.1

Tata Steel, with a spot price of 126.85, has a bid price of 127.1 and an offer price of 127.2. The offer quantity is 16500, while the bid quantity is 66000. The open interest stands at 106205000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.85, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹125.9

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 126.85 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% and the stock has gained 0.95 points.

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.01%
3 Months4.35%
6 Months18.5%
YTD12.61%
1 Year20.92%
29 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.85, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹125.9

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 126.85, with a percentage change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 0.95. Overall, this data indicates a positive movement in the Tata Steel stock.

29 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹125.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 798,107 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at a closing price of 125.9 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.