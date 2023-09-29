Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Plummet Amidst Trading Slump

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹128.45, with a high of ₹129.35 and a low of ₹126.3. The stock closed at ₹128.15. The market capitalization for Tata Steel is 154,759.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, while the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,838,412 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹126.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.09% or a net change of -1.4.
On the last day, the volume of Tata Steel shares traded on the BSE was 1,838,412 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹128.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!