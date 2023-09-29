Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Plummet Amidst Trading Slump

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 128.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 128.45, with a high of 129.35 and a low of 126.3. The stock closed at 128.15. The market capitalization for Tata Steel is 154,759.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, while the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,838,412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.75, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹128.15

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 126.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.09% or a net change of -1.4.

29 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹128.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Tata Steel shares traded on the BSE was 1,838,412 shares. The closing price of the shares was 128.15.

