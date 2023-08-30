comScore
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 119.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata SteelPremium
Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 118.5 and closed at 117.6. The highest price reached during the day was 120.15, while the lowest price was 117.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently 145,968.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 124.3, and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,963,694 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:43:20 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.4, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹119.55

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 121.4, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.55% and the net change is an increase of 1.85. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

30 Aug 2023, 09:32:12 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months8.06%
6 Months15.01%
YTD6.13%
1 Year14.02%
30 Aug 2023, 09:02:23 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.55, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹117.6

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 119.55, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 1.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.66% from its previous value and has increased by 1.95 points in total. This data indicates that Tata Steel stock has experienced a positive movement, with both the percentage and net change showing an upward trend.

30 Aug 2023, 08:24:48 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹117.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel recorded a volume of 2,963,694 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 117.6.


