Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹118.5 and closed at ₹117.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹120.15, while the lowest price was ₹117.7. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently ₹145,968.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹124.3, and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,963,694 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹121.4, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹119.55
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹121.4, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.55% and the net change is an increase of 1.85. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
Tata Steel Live Updates
TATA STEEL
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|8.06%
|6 Months
|15.01%
|YTD
|6.13%
|1 Year
|14.02%
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.55, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹117.6
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹119.55, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 1.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.66% from its previous value and has increased by 1.95 points in total. This data indicates that Tata Steel stock has experienced a positive movement, with both the percentage and net change showing an upward trend.
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹117.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel recorded a volume of 2,963,694 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹117.6.
